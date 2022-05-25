Breezy and mild on Wednesday

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will taper off this evening. We are then going to have partly cloudy skies with a few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around tonight. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain showers. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times. Seasonable/mild temperatures are also expected tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s.

On Thursday, we are going to have increasing clouds throughout the day with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around during the evening, mainly in south-central Montana, as a cold front begins to approach our area. It is also going to be warm on Thursday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around Thursday night and Friday as a cold front passes through our area. It is also going to be windy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are going to be possible at times. The temperatures are also going to be slightly cooler on Friday than they are going to be on Thursday as highs are going to be in the 70s in most locations.

Unsettled weather conditions are then expected this weekend and early next week as an upper-level trough is going to be in control of our weather. On Saturday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated rain and mountain rain/snow showers around in north-central Montana, and scattered rain and mountain rain/snow showers around in south-central Montana. Some isolated thunderstorms are also possible on Saturday. There are then going to be some scattered rain and mountain snow/rain showers around on Sunday. Rain and mountain snow showers are then likely on Monday and Tuesday. Some lower elevation locations may also see a little bit of snow on Monday and Tuesday.

The temperatures are also going to cool down some as we head into this weekend as highs are going to be in the 60s on Saturday and the mid to upper 50s and low 60s on Sunday. It is also going to be breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. For early next week, it is going to be cool and a bit breezy as highs are going to be in the 50s and low 60s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.