Breezy and mild once again for our Thursday.

TODAY: We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies heading into this afternoon. There will be scattered snow showers near the Hi-Line. The high temperatures will continue to become milder as we look to top out in the mid 30s to the mid 40s. Still colder out to the East. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: We will see temps in the 20s in Western Montana. Single digits and teens to the East. We will see scattered cloud cover with an isolated snow shower possible. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Heading into the end of the week, we will stay mild with our highs in the 30s and 40s. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. The winds will be a factor once again out of the Southwest at 15-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We will stay mild for both days of the weekend. We will see high temperatures in the lower to upper 40s for both Saturday and Sunday. We will also see partly to mostly cloudy skies for both days. As for the winds, we will continue to stay breezy out of the Southwest at 15-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph for Saturday and Sunday.

MONDAY: High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s heading into the start of next week. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the area as well as scattered rain and snow showers. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: We will once again see high temperatures in the 30s and 40s heading into next Tuesday. We will also see partly cloudy skies throughout the area. As for the winds, we will remain out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

WEDNESDAY: We will be slightly cooler by next Wednesday with highs in the lower to upper 30s and low 40s. We will see mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain and snow showers in the area. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.