Breezy and mild with scattered PM rain and mountain snow showers on Thursday

We are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with a few rain and snow showers around the Helena area, generally in the mountains, and some isolated rain and snow showers around in north-central Montana. It is also going to be cool again tonight as lows are going to be in the 30s and upper 20s.

There are then going to be scattered rain and mountain snow showers around tomorrow, generally during the afternoon and evening, and tomorrow night, mainly in locations east of I-15, as a cold front passes through our area. An isolated thunderstorm or two is also possible with the passage of the cold front later on tomorrow. Tomorrow evening/night, it is possible that some lower elevation locations in central Montana, including around Stanford and Lewistown, and in northeastern Montana may see the rain switch-over to snow, and light snow accumulations of up to 1” are possible. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow and mostly cloudy to overcast skies tomorrow night.

The bulk of the snow accumulation with this storm will be in western, southwestern, and south-central Montana, where a coating to a couple inches of snow is possible in the lower elevations and up to a foot of snow is possible in the mountains. In central Montana, a coating to a few inches of snow is expected in the mountains.

It is also going to be windy tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible. Elsewhere, it is going to be breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. In northeastern Montana, it will just be a little breezy during the day tomorrow, with breezy conditions expected tomorrow night. It is also going to be mild again tomorrow in north-central Montana as highs are going to be in the 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations. Around Helena, it is going to be cooler tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 40s and low 50s.

On Friday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a few snow and rain showers around, generally in the mountains and along the Hi-Line. It is also going to be a lot cooler on Friday than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

For this weekend, there is going to be scattered snow and rain around the Helena area, generally during the PM hours and especially in the mountains, and there are going to be a few rain and snow showers around in north-central Montana, generally in the mountains and along the Hi-Line, as a couple disturbance pass through our area. It is also going to be cool and a bit breezy on Saturday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. We are then going to have gusty winds around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. It is also going to be warmer on Sunday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

Snow/rain is then likely around Helena on St. Patrick’s Day (Monday), and there is going to be some scattered snow/rain around in north-central Montana on Monday as a storm system passes through our area. There are then going to be some scattered snow and rain showers around on Tuesday as this storm system departs our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on Monday and decreasing clouds on Tuesday. We are then going to have mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Wednesday.

There is also going to be a good breeze around on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. It is then going to be a bit breezy on Tuesday and Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. We are also going to have seasonable temperatures on these three days as highs are going to be in the 40s and low 50s.