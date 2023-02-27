Breezy and seasonably average to kick off the week.

TODAY: Our high temperatures for the start of the week will be around average for this time of year in the lower to upper 30s. We will see mostly sunny skies with a few clouds and isolated snow showers possible near the Hi-Line. The winds will be out of the West at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph..

TONIGHT: Temperatures will be cold tonight as we look to get all the way down to the single digits. We will see increased cloud cover throughout the night eventually leading to overcast skies. The wind will be light around 5 mph.

TOMORROW: We can expect temperatures in the lower to upper 30s heading into tomorrow. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the area and will have the chance for light to moderate snow. A coating to 3 inches can be expected in many locations with higher amounts likely for the upper elevations. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: We will see isolated snow showers ending early and decreasing cloud cover leading to partly cloudy skies by afternoon. We will also see highs in the lower to upper 20s and low 30s. The wind will be light around 5 mph.

THURSDAY: We will see mostly cloudy skies heading into Thursday with scattered snow showers around. We will see the temperatures in the 30s to the West and the 20s to the East. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30-40 mph.

FRIDAY: We will see high temperatures to wrap up the week in the 20s and 30s. Mostly cloudy skies are expected throughout the area and scattered snow showers are also possible. The wind will be out of the West at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30-40 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We can expect continued overcast conditions for both days of the weekend. Mostly dry conditions are expected for Saturday, but snowfall is expected for the day on Sunday with light to moderate snow totals possible. As for the temperatures, we will see highs in the 20s and 30s for both Saturday and Sunday. We can expect winds out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph as well for the entirety of the weekend.