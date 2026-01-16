Breezy and warmer with lots of sunshine on Saturday

A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for portions of northeastern Montana from 8pm Friday until 10am Saturday.

A HIGH WIND WATCH is in effect for Blaine County, eastern Toole County, Liberty County, and the Bear Paw mountains from 3pm Saturday until 6am Sunday.

It was very windy today in eastern Montana as peak wind gusts were over 60 mph in a lot of locations. In central Montana east of I-15, it was gusty today with peak wind gusts over 40 mph in some locations. Around and west of I-15, there was little to no wind today.

Gusty winds will diminish this evening and tonight in eastern portions of north-central Montana, while the wind will increase later on tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front. It is also going to be cold tonight as lows are going to be in the teens in north-central Montana and around Helena. In northeastern Montana, it is going to be frigid tonight as lows are going to be in the -0s and 0s and wind chills as low as -30° are possible. Skies will also be mostly clear tonight.

It is going to be breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Outside of the wind, we are going to have beautiful weather tomorrow with lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and warmer temperatures as highs are going to be in the 40s and low 50s (30s in northeastern Montana).

Gusty to strong winds are expected tomorrow evening/night in northeastern Montana and in north-central Montana east of I-15 as gusts over 50 mph are possible. Elsewhere, there will be little to no wind tomorrow night. The cloud cover will also increase tomorrow night and isolated snow showers are possible after midnight as a cold front begins to pass through our area.

The cold front will continue to pass through our area on Sunday. On Sunday, it is going to be partly to mostly cloudy and there are going to be a few snow showers around, mainly in the higher terrain and in locations east of I-15. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. It is also going to be colder on Sunday than it will be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 20s and 30s. Widespread breezy conditions are also expected on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

High pressure will provide us with nice weather for Martin Luter King Jr. Day on Monday as it is going to be partly to mostly sunny and dry. The wind also won’t be too strong, but it will be breezy as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. It is also going to feel nice outside on Monday as highs are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s.

Some scattered snow showers are possible Tuesday afternoon/evening as another cold front passes through the state. It is also going to be mostly cloudy and cool on Tuesday as highs are going to be in the 30s and low 40s (20s in northeastern Montana). There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be some isolated snow showers around on Wednesday and Thursday as a couple more disturbances impact the state. It is also going to be partly cloudy and colder on these two days as highs are going to be in the 20s and low to mid 30s. There is also going to be a little breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Another disturbance will bring some more snow showers, breezy conditions (10-25 mph), and colder temperatures to our area next Friday as highs are going to be back in the teens and 20s.