Breezy, but otherwise pleasant weather on Tuesday

There are going to be some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around this evening and tonight, generally before midnight and generally around and south of a line from Helena to Lewistown, as a disturbance passes by our area to the south. We are also going to have decreasing clouds and pleasant temperatures tonight as lows are going to range from the upper 30s to the mid 50s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

For tomorrow, it is going to be breezy as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times. Outside of the wind though, we are going to have beautiful weather tomorrow as we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and comfortable temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations.

On Wednesday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of PM rain showers and isolated thunderstorms as a disturbance begins to approach our area. The wind is also going to increase throughout the day on Wednesday, and we are going to have gusty winds around Wednesday afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 45 mph are going to be possible at times. It is also going to be mild again on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s.

Rain and mountain snow is then likely on Thursday, generally during the afternoon and evening, as a storm system begins to impact our area. A few lower elevation locations may even see some snow on Thursday. There are then going to be lower elevation rain/snow and higher elevation snow showers around on Friday as this storm system continues to impact our area. In the mountains, accumulating snow is likely over these two days. In the lower elevations, light snow accumulations are possible over these two days.

It is also going to be chilly on these two days as highs are only going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. Windy conditions are also expected on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 40 mph, and wind gusts over 60 mph are going to be possible at times. It is then going to be breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated rain and mountain snow showers around as we continue to remain in an unsettled weather pattern. A few isolated thunderstorms are also possible on these two days. The temperatures are also going to warm back up this weekend as highs ae going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s on Saturday, and the 60s on Sunday. It is also going to be breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Monday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. We are also going to have seasonable temperatures on Monday as highs are going to be in the 60s. It is also going to be breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.