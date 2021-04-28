Breezy, Dry, and Warm Weather Expected Over The Next Few Days

The temperatures are going to continue to get warmer over the next few days as highs tomorrow are going to be in the mid to upper 60s; highs on Thursday are going to be in the mid 70s; and highs on Friday are going to be in the upper 70s and low 80s. The wind is also going to be getting stronger over the next few days as sustained wind speeds tomorrow are going to be between 10 and 20 mph; sustained wind speeds on Thursday are going to be between 10 and 25 mph; and sustained wind speeds on Friday are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, with gusts up to 45+ mph possible at times. Dry conditions are also expected for the rest of the work week, although there is a slim chance that we could see a couple rain showers during the day on Thursday. This warmer, drier, and breezier weather is also a natural recipe for fire danger, and elevated fire weather conditions are expected over the next couple of days. However, since we did receive some precipitation over the weekend, and since it is spring green-up time, critical fire weather conditions are not expected at this time.

More unsettled weather will begin to return to our area this weekend as a few isolated rain showers are possible on Saturday, and there is a chance of rain showers on Sunday. Some snow showers are also possible this weekend in the higher elevations. The temperatures are also going to cool down this weekend as highs on Saturday are going to be in the upper 60s and low 70s, and highs on Sunday are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s. It is also going to continue to be windy/breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be a little breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Next week will also start off unsettled as we are going to have a chance of valley rain and mountain snow/rain showers on both Monday and Tuesday. The temperatures are also going to continue to be a little bit below average early next week as highs are going to be in the upper 50s and low 60s. It is also going to continue to be a little breezy early next week as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.