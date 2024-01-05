Breezy with a chance of snow showers on Friday

We are going to have partly cloudy skies tonight with patchy freezing fog around in northeastern Montana. A few snow showers are also possible tonight, generally after midnight and especially in the mountains, as a disturbance begins to impact our area. It is also going to be gusty tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and it is going to be a bit breezy tonight in some areas east of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Also, lows tonight are going to be in the 20s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have decreasing clouds with a chance of snow showers, especially during the morning and especially in the mountains, as a disturbance passes through our area. Little to no snow accumulation is expected in the lower elevations, and light snow accumulations are possible in the mountains. Widespread breezy conditions are also expected tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and a few gusts over 40 mph are possible. Also, highs tomorrow are going to be in the 30s and low 40s in most locations.

On Saturday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated snow showers around, generally during the afternoon/evening and generally in the mountains, as a cold front begins to approach our area. Snow showers are then likely on Sunday as this cold front passes through our area, and light snow accumulations of a coating to a couple inches are possible in the lower elevations. It is also going to be mostly cloudy on Sunday.

The temperatures are also going to cool down some this weekend as highs are going to be in the 30s and low 40s on Saturday, and the 20s on Sunday. There is also going to be a breeze around in some areas on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and it is going to be a little breezy in some locations on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions on Monday as we are going to be in between disturbances. It is also going to be warmer on Monday than it is going to be on Sunday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s. Gusty winds are also expected on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

There are then going to be scattered snow showers around on Tuesday (generally during the afternoon/evening) and on Thursday, and there are going to be areas of snow around on Wednesday as a few more disturbances pass through our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies on these three days.

The temperatures are also going to cool down a lot over these three days as highs are going to be in the 30s on Tuesday; the mid to upper teens and low 20s on Wednesday; and the single digits and low teens on Thursday. There is also going to be a breeze around on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be a little breezy on Wednesday and Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.