Breezy with lots of sunshine and above average temperatures on Christmas Day

There is going to be some rain/snow around tonight in southwestern Montana, including around Helena, as a disturbance passes through our area. North-central Montana will mainly miss out on this precipitation, although some isolated rain and snow showers are possible. In the mountains around Helena, a coating to 3” of snow accumulation is expected. In the lower elevations around Helena, little to no snow accumulation is expected, but the lower elevations in southwestern Montana, including Butte, Bozeman, and Dillon, may pick up a coating to an inch of snow by tomorrow morning.

We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies and above average temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s in most locations. We are also going to have increasing wind later on tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front, and it is going to be a little breezy tonight in some locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have beautiful weather on Christmas Day (tomorrow) as the skies will clear out during the morning, resulting in lots of sunshine for most of the day. It is also going to be cooler tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, gusty winds are expected tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are possible. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, it is going to be breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

There are then going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around from Thursday through Saturday, especially in the mountains and around Helena, as a few disturbances pass through our area. A downsloping wind will sadly limit how much precipitation falls in north-central Montana during these three days. In the lower elevations, little to no snow accumulation is expected over these three days, but several inches of snow will likely accumulate in the mountains, with a few mountain ranges possibly receiving up to a foot of snow accumulation Thursday through Saturday. We are also going to have overcast skies on Thursday and partly to mostly cloudy skies on Friday and Saturday.

The wind is also going to be a nuisance on these three days as sustained wind speeds in a lot of locations are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible, with a few gusts possibly approaching 60 mph along the Rocky Mountain Front. We are also going to continue to have above average temperatures on these three days as highs are going to be in the 40s and upper 30s in most locations.

On Sunday, we are going to have increasing clouds with developing rain/snow during the afternoon/evening in central Montana as a stronger storm system begins to approach our area. There are then going to be scattered areas of snow around Sunday night and Monday as this storm system passes through Montana. The temperatures are also going to cool down some between Sunday and Monday as highs on Sunday are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s and highs on Monday are going to be in the 30s and upper 20s.

We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday with some isolated snow showers around. It is also going to be cool on Tuesday as highs are going to be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s.

As of right now, a cooler and wetter weather pattern is expected next week, and it does look like this cooler and wetter weather will stick around through at least the middle of January.