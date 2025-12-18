Today was one of the strongest and most damaging wind events that we have had in years in Montana. Widespread gusts of 60-90 mph were recorded all throughout Montana, with a few locations along the Rocky Mountain Front recording gusts over 100 mph! These strong winds caused a lot of damage throughout the state, including downed trees, flipped over planes, blown over semis, widespread and long-lasting power outages, damage to roofing and siding, etc.

In western portions of north-central Montana (west of a line from Havre to Lewistown), the worst of the wind is now over with and the wind will gradually diminish as we go through tonight, except along the Rocky Mountain Front where gusty winds will persist. In eastern portions of north-central Montana (east of a line from Havre to Lewistown), it will be extremely windy this evening and early tonight, but the wind will quickly diminish after midnight. A HIGH WIND WARNING remains in effect for a lot of Montana east of I-15 through early tomorrow morning.

HERE IS THE DETAILED FORECAST:

Calmer wind and cooler temperatures on Thursday

There were also scattered snow, graupel, and rain showers around today as a cold front passes through the state. Scattered snow showers will continue east of I-15 through 2am. Not much accumulation is expected, just a coating to an inch or two, but this snow combined with strong winds will cause whiteout conditions at times, making travel extremely difficult. Roads will also be slippery due to this snow. For northeastern Montana, a BLIZZARD WARNING is in effect through 6am Thursday. For Hill, Blaine, Fergus, and southwestern Phillips County, a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect through 11pm Wednesday/6am Thursday.

It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the teens and 20s, and wind chills will be below zero, especially along the Hi-Line and in northeastern Montana. A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for northeastern Montana through 10am Thursday as wind chills may get as low as -30.

Tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated rain/snow showers around during the evening in north-central Montana and scattered snow/rain showers around Helena during the afternoon and evening. Rain/snow is then likely tomorrow night and Friday around Helena, while in north-central Montana, there will be some scattered rain and snow showers around tomorrow night and Friday, especially in/around the mountains. Light snow accumulations are possible in the lower elevations, while the mountains may receive a few to several inches of snow.

It is going to be cooler tomorrow than it has been over the past few days as highs are going to be in the 30s and low 40s (20s in northeastern Montana). The wind will also be significantly weaker tomorrow than it was today, although it will still be breezy in western portions of north-central Montana with 10-25 mph sustained winds. The wind will then pick back up tomorrow night and it will be windy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and gusts over 50 mph are possible. Warmer temperatures will also briefly return on Friday as highs are going to be in the 40s and low 50s.

Colder temperatures return this weekend as highs are going to be in the 20s and low to mid 30s along the Hi-Line and the 30s and low 40s south of the Hi-Line. On Saturday, there are going to be some isolated snow showers around. There are then going to be a few snow/rain showers around the Helena area and in the mountains on Sunday. We are also going to have partly to mostly sunny skies this weekend. There is also going to be a good breeze around on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.