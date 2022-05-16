Chance for severe weather in Southern Montana for Monday.

TODAY: Highs will remain above average as we head into the start of next week with temperatures peaking in the low to mid 70s. We will see clear skies to start off the morning and then some increasing clouds in the afternoon with a chance for showers and scattered thunderstorms in Southern portions of our area. Some storms may be severe. Winds will be out of the West at around 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will linger for Southern portions of our area but we will clear out throughout the overnight hours. Lows will be mild in the 40s to near 50 degrees. Winds will be out of the West between 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: We will continue to stay warm as we head into tomorrow with highs on either side of the 70-degree mark. We will be under mostly sunny skies. We will also have winds out of the West around 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: The clouds make a return for the middle of the week as we will be under mostly overcast skies with a chance for showers throughout the day. The high temperatures will also go back down to the 50s and 60s. We will see the winds start to pick up once again out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

THURSDAY: Temperatures will continue to decrease a little bit as we head into Thursday with highs only getting into the 40s and 50s. We will continue to see mostly cloudy conditions and there will be a chance for rain showers. Wind will be out of the West at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

FRIDAY: Cooler temperatures will persist into the end of the work week with highs only in the 40s across North-Central Montana. We will also see mostly overcast conditions with the chance for scattered showers and upper elevation snow showers. The winds will be out of the Northwest around 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Conditions looking pleasant for the weekend. We will have high temperatures that are a little bit below average for this time of year on Saturday as we will be in the mid to upper 50s. We will return the temps to the 60s on Sunday. There are some chances for isolated showers for both days of the weekend, but most areas will be staying dry. Winds will be light and variable on Saturday, but we will pick up the breeze on Sunday out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.