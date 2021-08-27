Chance for some severe weather in Eastern parts of Montana this evening.

HERE’S A LOOK AT THE FORECAST FOR THE NEXT 7 DAYS:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies to wrap up the work week and we will have temperatures ranging from the low 70’s. The winds will be gusty out of the West at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. There will be some chances for some showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Some of those storms may be severe in Eastern Montana.

TONIGHT: It will be a fairly mild night. We will be under mostly cloudy skies which will keep most of our temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Eastern Montana will be in the upper 50s. There will be some scattered showers throughout the overnight hours. Winds will be out of the West at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Saturday will be the cooler of the two days with temps in the lower 70s. There will be a chance of a late morning or early afternoon shower but many locations will remain dry. Winds will also be gusty out of the Northwest at 10-15 mph with occasional gusts to 30 mph. Sunday, however, we look to rebound quite nicely. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70’s under abundant sunshine. Winds will be light out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: We look to have a lot of sunshine to start off the week as there will be only a few passing clouds. Temperatures will be quite warm to start off the week in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: The drier and warmer pattern looks to continue as we will be under mostly sunny skies. The temperatures will be warm once again as well with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Winds will be a little bit gusty out of the West at 10-15 mph with higher gusts to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: The temperatures will continue to be mild as we start the first day of September. We will have temperatures in the low to mid 70s. There is a chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the morning but otherwise we will be mainly sunny. Winds will be a factor in the afternoon sustained from the East at 10-15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

THURSDAY: We will be warm with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. There will be abundant sunshine throughout the day as we will be under clear skies. The wind will be light and out of the West at 5-10 mph.