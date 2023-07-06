Chance of PM showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday

We are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear and hazy skies tonight. It is also going to be warmer tonight than it was last night as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening, especially in central Montana and along/just east of the Rocky Mountain Front. A few of the thunderstorms that develop later on tomorrow in central Montana may also be severe with damaging winds (58+ mph) and/or large hail (1+” in diameter). We are also going to have seasonable temperatures tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 70s and low to mid 80s, with the coolest temperatures in central Montana.

On Friday, we are going to have increasing clouds with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around, mainly during the afternoon/evening and especially in central Montana and along/just east of the Rocky Mountain Front. It is also going to be a little breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. We are also going to have seasonable temperatures again on Friday as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

For this weekend, we are going to have increasing clouds with some isolated PM showers and thunderstorms around on Saturday, generally in the mountains, and we are going to have lots of sunshine and mostly dry conditions on Sunday. The temperatures are also going to warm up a little bit between Saturday and Sunday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s on Saturday and the 80s on Sunday.

Very warm temperatures are then expected on Monday and Tuesday as highs are going to be in the 80s and low 90s. It is then going to be a little cooler on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations. It is also going to be a little breezy on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. We are also going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions on Monday, and mostly to mainly sunny skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday, especially in locations east of I-15.