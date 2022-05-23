Chance of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday

We are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with a couple isolated rain and mountain rain/snow showers around as a disturbance begins to approach our area. We are also going to have seasonable temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a few scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon/evening and generally in locations east of I-15, as this disturbance works its way through our area. We are also going to have seasonable temperatures tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 60s and low to mid 70s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Wednesday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. We are then going to have increasing clouds on Thursday with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around during the evening, generally in south-central Montana, as a cold front begins to approach our area. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these two days as highs are going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Wednesday, and the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s on Thursday. It is also going to be breezy on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

There are then going to be some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around on Friday as a cold front passes through our area. It is also going to be breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. The temperatures are also going to be a little bit cooler on Friday than they are going to be on Thursday as highs are going to be in the low to mid 70s.

For the upcoming holiday weekend, we are going to have unsettled weather conditions as an upper-level trough is going to be in control of our weather. On Saturday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers, thunderstorms, and mountain snow showers, generally in south-central Montana. There are then going to be some scattered rain showers, mountain snow showers, and isolated thunderstorms around on Sunday and Monday, especially in south-central Montana.

It is also going to be a lot cooler this weekend than it is going to be for most of this week as highs are only going to be in the 60s on Saturday, and the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s on Sunday and Monday. We are also going to have gusty winds around on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. Breezy conditions are then expected on Sunday and Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.