Chance of showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for northwestern Montana and the northern Rocky Mountain Front until 12am/3am Tuesday. Flash flooding due to excessive rainfall is possible.

In northwestern Montana and along western portions of the Hi-Line in north-central Montana, a nice soaking rain will continue to fall through early tonight, before tapering off to just some scattered showers for the second half of the night. Elsewhere, there are going to be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around tonight, generally before midnight. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight and it will be hazy in eastern Montana and in portions of north-central Montana. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations.

There are then going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around tomorrow afternoon/evening and tomorrow night as some more monsoonal moisture works its way through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies tomorrow and tomorrow night, with increasing clouds tomorrow afternoon/evening and decreasing clouds later on tomorrow night. It is also going to be warmer tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to range from the upper 70s to the low 90s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

On Wednesday, we are going to have increasing clouds and increasing haze with a chance of PM showers and thunderstorms. We are also going to have pleasant temperatures on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and wind gusts over 30 mph are possible.

Lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Thursday and Friday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. We are also going to have pleasant temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. It is also going to be a little breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

For this weekend, we are going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, generally during the PM hours and generally in the mountains. It is also going to be very warm this weekend as highs are going to be in the 80s and low 90s in most locations.