Chances of rain and a bit warmer

Starting Sunday evening, there will be moisture moving into the area from Hurricane Hilary. With the oncoming precipitation, the primary concern will be heavy downpours and thunderstorms. Most of the widespread rainfall will move out of the region by Tuesday before daily chances for scattered showers start up. Temperatures will also return into the 80’s next week as well, gradually returning to around average and above average for the time of year.

MONDAY: Showers likely with possible thunderstorms. Cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

TUESDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s. 5 to 15 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s.

THURSDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s.

FRIDAY: Slight chance of showers, mostly sunny with highs in 80’s.

MTN News