Chilly with decreasing clouds on Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect for Blaine County, Hill County, and Valley County until 5am Wednesday. Up to 3 inches of new snow accumulation is possible.

A HIGH WIND WATCH is in effect for Glacier County, northern Lewis and Clark County, western/central Pondera County, western/central Teton County, and western Toole County from 2pm Wednesday/12am Thursday until 6pm Thursday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 30 and 50 mph, and wind gusts between 70 and 85 mph are going to be possible at times.

We are going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies tonight with a few scattered snow showers around, generally before midnight and generally in locations east of I-15. In locations that do see some snow tonight, light snow accumulations of up to an inch or two are possible. It is also going to be cold tonight as lows are going to be in the single digits and teens.

For tomorrow, we are going to have decreasing clouds with a couple pop-up PM snow showers, generally in the mountains. It is also going to be chilly again tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s in most locations. We are also going to have increasing wind tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front, with little to no wind around elsewhere.

The wind is then going to increase for everyone tomorrow night. Gusty to strong winds are then expected on Thursday as wind gusts over 70 mph are possible along/near the Rocky Mountain Front, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible in locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front. On Friday, the wind is not going to be as strong as it is going to be on Thursday, but we are still going to have gusty winds around as wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. Also, for both of these days, the wind is going to be coming out of the west/southwest.

It is also going to be warmer on Thursday than it is going to be on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s. The temperatures are then going to cool back down on Friday as highs are going to be in the 30s.

There are also going to be some isolated snow and rain showers around on Thursday and Friday in north-central Montana, and there are going to be a few scattered snow and rain showers around on these two days around the Helena area as a couple disturbances pass through our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on Thursday and partly cloudy skies on Friday.

On Saturday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies, mostly dry conditions, and cool temperatures as highs are going to be in the 30s. It is also going to be a bit breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be some scattered areas of snow around on Sunday, generally during the afternoon/evening and especially around the Helena area, and there are going to be scattered areas of snow around on Monday as a storm system passes through our area. The temperatures are also going to cool down some over these two days as highs are going to be in the upper 20s and low 30s on Sunday, and the 20s on Monday. It is also going to be a bit breezy on Sunday and Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and this is going to be a cold breeze as it is going to be coming out of the north.