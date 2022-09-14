Clearing clouds and mild conditions for the middle of the week.

TODAY: Temperatures will start to trend a few degrees cooler heading into the middle of the week with highs in the lower to upper 70s. We will have mostly cloudy skies and rain showers to start with decreasing clouds into the afternoon. There will be isolated non-severe thunderstorms in the area. The winds will be mostly calm.

TONIGHT: We will be seeing steady bands of showers moving from West to East across the area with moderate rain totals possible. Clearing skies are expected throughout the night. Lows for tonight will be in the lower to upper 40s. The wind will be light around 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies are expected as we head into tomorrow with increasing clouds into the afternoon. There will be rain showers for the evening and overnight hours. High temperatures will be in the lower to upper 70s. The winds will be mostly calm around 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly overcast conditions along with scattered showers during the morning will be in the forecast to wrap up the work week. High temperatures will remain seasonably average with our highs in the lower to upper 70s. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We will remain around average for our high temperatures as we head into the weekend. High temperatures for Saturday and Sunday will be in the lower to upper 70s. We will also see mostly cloudy skies for both days of the weekend. Additionally, there will be scattered showers from Saturday night into Sunday morning. The wind for both days of the weekend will be light around 5-10 mph out of the Southwest.

MONDAY: Temperatures will be slightly cooler in the mid 60s to mid 70s as we head into the start of next week. We are also looking to be mostly cloudy with a chance for showers throughout the day. The wind will be out of the West at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

TUESDAY: Temperatures will continue to trend cooler as we head into next Tuesday with highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. We will also see mostly overcast skies throughout the day. The wind will be out of the North at 5-10 mph.