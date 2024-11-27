Clipper will bring light snow Wednesday evening/night

We are going to have partly cloudy skies tonight with a couple light snow showers around. There are also going to be patchy areas of fog around tonight. It is also going to be cold again tonight as lows are going to be in the single digits, teens, and low to mid 20s, with the coldest temperatures along the Hi-Line and the warmest temperatures in central Montana.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions during the daylight hours. Some light snow will then begin to develop tomorrow evening in north-central Montana, generally along the Hi-Line east of I-15. There are then going to be areas of light snow around tomorrow night, especially in locations east of I-15, as a clipper passes through our area. Light snow accumulations of a coating to 2 or 3 inches are possible. This snow will create slick road conditions for Thanksgiving morning, so please be careful if you are going to be traveling anywhere. On Thanksgiving, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated snow showers around during the morning.

What is a "clipper?" The National Weather Service says: "A fast-moving low pressure system that moves southeast out of Canadian Province of Alberta (southwest Canada) through the Plains, Midwest, and Great Lakes region usually during the winter. This low pressure area is usually accompanied by light snow, strong winds, and colder temperatures."

There is also going to continue to be a breeze around tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front and in the mountains in central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. The temperatures are also going to cool down some between tomorrow and Thursday as highs tomorrow are going to be in the 20s and 30s, and highs on Thursday are going to range from the mid teens to the mid 30s. On both days, the coldest temperatures are going to be along the Hi-Line and the warmest temperatures are going to be in central Montana.

On Friday, there is going to be a few light snow showers around, mainly in locations east of I-15 in north-central Montana, as another disturbance passes through our area, and light snow accumulations of a coating to an inch or two are possible. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Friday. Another weak disturbance will then pass through our area on Saturday producing a few more light snow showers, generally during the morning. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on Saturday. It is also going to be cold on these two days as highs are going to range from the mid teens to the mid 30s, with the coldest temperatures along the Hi-Line and the warmest temperatures in central Montana.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions Sunday through Tuesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these three days as highs are going to be in the teens, 20s, and 30s on Sunday, the 20s, 30s, and low 40s on Monday, and the 30s and low to mid 40s on Tuesday. For all three days, the coldest temperatures will be along then Hi-Line and the warmest temperatures are going to be in central Montana.