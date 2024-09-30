Cloudier and warmer with gusty winds on Tuesday

A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for western Montana until 8am Tuesday.

There are going to be areas of frost around again tonight as lows are going to be in the 30s in a lot of locations. Some locations may also see a freeze tonight, so make sure you take the necessary precautions to protect any sensitive vegetation that you may have. We are also going to have mostly clear skies tonight, with the cloud cover increasing as the night goes on. Gusty winds are also expected tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible, and it will become breezy (10-20 mph sustained winds) in some areas east of the Rocky Mountain Front as we get closer to sunrise.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy skies as a warm front passes through our area. A couple stray showers are also possible, but most locations are going to remain dry. It is also going to be warmer tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the 70s in most locations. We are also going to have gusty winds around tomorrow in locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, it is going to be windy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 40 mph, and wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible.

On Wednesday, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with a couple isolated showers around as a disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be cooler on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the 60s in most locations. We are also going to have gusty winds on Wednesday around the Helena area, in central Montana, and along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

We are then going to have mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions on Thursday and Friday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these two days as highs are going to be in the 60s on Thursday and the 70s and low 80s on Friday. It is also going to be breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

We are then going to have beautiful weather for the first weekend of October as we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and warm temperatures as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s. We are also going to have gusty winds around this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph.