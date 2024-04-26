Cloudier and cooler with a chance of showers on Friday

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for some of the mountains in southwestern and south-central Montana from 12am/6am Friday until 6pm Saturday or 6am Sunday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for some of the mountains in southwestern Montana from 6am Friday until 6pm Saturday.

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for portions of northeastern Montana from 12pm until 8pm Friday.

We are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with a few isolated rain and mountain snow/rain showers around, generally in central Montana and along the northern part of the Rocky Mountain Front. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered PM rain showers around in central Montana (including around Helena) and some isolated rain showers around in north-central Montana, generally during the afternoon and evening, as a storm system begins to impact our area. It is also going to be breezy in some areas tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. The temperatures are also going to be a bit cooler tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 50s and 60s in most locations.

Rain and mountain snow/rain is then likely around Helena on Saturday, and there are going to be scattered areas of rain and mountain snow/rain around in north-central Montana on Saturday, generally in locations west of a line from Havre to Lewistown, as a storm system continues to impact our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies on Saturday. It is also going to be breezy on Saturday in locations east of I-15 as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Also, highs on Saturday are going to range from the upper 40s to the mid 60s, with the warmest temperatures in eastern portions of north-central Montana.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies on Sunday with a few scattered rain showers around, especially in the mountains, as a storm system leaves our area and as a weak disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be breezy and warmer on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and highs are going to be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s.

There are then going to be some scattered rain showers around on Monday and Tuesday as a couple more disturbances pass through our area. We are also going to have gusty to strong winds around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. Also, highs on these two days are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations. Partly cloudy skies are also expected on these two days.

A few more scattered rain showers are then possible on Wednesday and Thursday, especially in the mountains, as a couple more disturbances pass through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the 60s on Wednesday and the upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Thursday. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.