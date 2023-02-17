Cloudier with gusty winds and cool temperatures on Friday

It is going to be warmer tonight than it was last night as lows are going to be in the teens, 20s, and low 30s. It is also going to be windy tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as wind gusts up to 60 mph are going to be possible at times, and we are going to have gusty winds around tonight east of the Rocky Mountain Front as wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions tonight.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies with some snow around along the Continental Divide and some isolated rain and snow showers around east of the Continental Divide. We are also going to have gusty winds around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. The temperatures tomorrow are also going to be near to a little bit above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

On Saturday, it is going to be very windy along the Rocky Mountain Front as wind gusts over 60 mph are going to be possible at times, and it is going to be windy east of the Rocky Mountain Front as wind gusts up to 50 mph are going to be possible at times. There are also going to be scattered snow and rain showers around on Saturday, generally during the afternoon and evening, as a disturbance passes through our area. In the mountains, several inches of snow accumulation is possible on Saturday, while in the lower elevations, only light snow accumulations are expected on Saturday.

We are then going to have mostly cloudy skies on Sunday with some scattered rain and snow showers around, generally during the afternoon and evening, as a larger storm system begins to approach our area. We are also going to have gusty winds around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. Also, for both Saturday and Sunday, high temperatures are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

Active weather is then expected next week. On Monday, snow is likely around the Helena area and there are going to be scattered areas of snow around in north-central Montana as a storm system begins to impact our area. Some rain may also mix in with this snow at times, especially during the morning on Monday. There are then going to be scattered areas of snow around on Tuesday as this storm system leaves our area and as the next storm system begins to approach our area. Widespread accumulating snow is then likely on Wednesday as this next storm system passes through our area. On Thursday, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow during the morning as this storm system leaves our area.

During these four days, significant snow accumulations are possible in the mountains, and several inches of snow accumulation is possible in some of the lower elevations. Also, as of right now, the more impactful storm system is going to be the one that passes through our area between Tuesday and Thursday as this is the storm that is expected to have the highest snow accumulations.

The temperatures are also going to get a lot colder as we go through next week. On Monday, highs are going to be in the 30s and low 40s. Highs are then going to be in the 20s on Tuesday and the single digits above/below zero on Wednesday and Thursday. Also, lows Tuesday night are going to be in the single digits above/below zero and lows Wednesday night are going to be in the single digits and teens below zero.

It is also going to be breezy next week as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and this wind as it is going to be coming out of the north.