Cloudier with scattered showers and thunderstorms on Thursday

We are going to have partly cloudy skies with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around this evening and tonight. It is also going to be mild tonight as lows are going to be in the 50s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon/evening. A few severe thunderstorms with damaging winds (58+ mph) will also be possible later on tomorrow. Severe or not, gusty winds, small hail, and frequent lightning will be possible with any thunderstorms that do develop. There are then going to be some more scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Friday, generally during the afternoon/evening and generally in central Montana (including around Helena and Lewistown) and in locations east of I-15 in north-central Montana. We are also going to have a mixture of sun and clouds on Friday.

The temperatures tomorrow and Friday will be near to a little bit above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be a little breezy across the plains as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. Gusty winds are then expected on Friday along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and breezy conditions are expected across the plains on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Friday will be the breeziest day of the next week.

This upcoming weekend will feature much nicer weather than what we had this past weekend. On Saturday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies with just a couple isolated showers and thunderstorms around. We are then going to have lots of sunshine and dry conditions on Sunday. We are also going to have pleasant temperatures this weekend as highs are going to be in the 70s and low to mid 80s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Warmer temperatures are expected next week as highs from Monday through Wednesday are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s. On Monday, we are going to have mainly sunny skies and dry conditions. We are then going to have increasing clouds on Tuesday with isolated PM showers and thunderstorms around, generally in the mountains. There are then going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Wednesday. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday.