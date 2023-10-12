Cloudy and cool with scattered showers on Thursday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Gallatin County and Madison County Mountains as well as the Centennial Mountains from until 6Pm Thursday. 1 to 3 inches of snow accumulation is possible along Highway 191 and Highway 64. 12 to 18 inches of snow accumulation is possible near the ridge tops.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for some of the mountains in southern Montana and northern Wyoming until 12am/6am Friday. 12 to 24 inches of snow accumulation is possible.

In central and north-central Montana, there are going to be some scattered showers around this evening and tonight, generally in locations east of I-15. There are then going to be scattered showers around tomorrow, especially during the morning, as a storm system continues to work its way through our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies tonight and tomorrow. Some mountain snow is also expected tonight and tomorrow, with snow levels getting as low as 6000 feet.

In south-central Montana, rain and mountain snow is likely tonight and tomorrow, especially later tonight and tomorrow morning. Some of the precipitation that falls may also be moderate to heavy at times. In the mountains in southern Montana and northern Wyoming, up to 2 feet of snow accumulation is possible, with the greatest snow accumulation occurring above 7500 feet.

Lows tonight are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations. It is then going to be cooler tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations. It is also going to be a bit breezy in some areas tomorrow as wind gusts up to 30 mph are possible.

On Friday, we are going to have decreasing clouds with a few isolated showers around, generally in the mountains, as this week’s storm system finally leaves our area. It is also going to be a little bit warmer on Friday than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations.

For this weekend and Monday, we are going to have nice fall weather once again as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. On these three days, we are going to have partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions. The temperatures are also going to warm back up some over these three days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s on Saturday; the upper 50s and low to mid 60s on Sunday; and the 60s and low 70s on Monday. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be some scattered showers around on Tuesday, especially during the afternoon and evening, and there are going to be some isolated showers around on Wednesday, generally during the morning, as the next storm system works its way through our area. The temperatures are also going to cool down some over these two days as highs are going to be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s on Tuesday, and the mid to upper 50s and low 60s on Wednesday. It is also going to be a bit breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.