Cloudy, wet, and cool to kick off the holiday weekend

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for eastern Montana until 12am/6am Saturday. Flooding due to excessive rainfall is possible.

The holiday weekend is going to start off with some wet weather. Tonight, there are going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around. A more widespread area of rain will also develop after midnight tonight in north-central Montana and this widespread area of rain will persist through tomorrow afternoon. Outside of this area of rain, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and evening. These scattered showers and thunderstorms will then taper off in most areas tomorrow night. We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies tonight and tomorrow.

Gusty winds, small to medium-sized hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall are possible with all thunderstorms that develop tonight and tomorrow. The heavy rainfall may also lead to some localized flooding. A few severe thunderstorms are also possible this evening/early tonight in locations east of I-15 and tomorrow afternoon/evening in eastern Montana. Damaging winds (58+ mph) and large hail (1+”) will be the main hazards with any severe thunderstorms that develop.

For tonight, lows are going to be in the 50s and mid to upper 40s. It is then going to be cool again tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 60s in most locations.

The weather is then going to gradually get nicer as we head into Sunday and Memorial Day (Monday). On Sunday, there are going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon and evening. There are then just going to be some isolated showers and thunderstorms around on Memorial Day, primarily during the afternoon and evening. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Sunday and partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Memorial Day. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Sunday, and the 70s on Monday.

On Tuesday, we are going to have increasing clouds with some isolated PM showers and thunderstorms around in north-central Montana and a chance of PM showers and thunderstorms around the Helena area. We are then going to have increasing clouds on Wednesday with a few scattered PM showers and thunderstorms around. It is also going to continue to be warm on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

There are then going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Thursday, and some scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Friday as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on these two days. The temperatures are also going to cool down some over these two days as highs are going to be in the 70s on Thursday and the upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Friday.