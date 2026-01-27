Cloudy with a few scattered snow/graupel/rain showers on Wednesday

It was a beautiful day today with lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures as highs were in the 40s and mid to upper 30s in a lot of locations. Tonight, the cloud cover is going to increase as the night goes on as a disturbance begins to approach our area. Lows tonight will be in the single digits and teens along the eastern half of the Hi-Line and the 20s and low 30s elsewhere. It is also going to be breezy tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, while elsewhere, there will be little to no wind.

There are going to be a few scattered snow, graupel, and rain showers around tomorrow in the lower elevations, generally during the afternoon/evening and in locations east of I-15, and there are going to be snow showers around tomorrow in the mountains as a disturbance begins to pass through our area. There will then continue to be some snow showers around tomorrow night, generally in the mountains and in northeastern Montana, as this disturbance begins to leave our area. It is also going to be overcast tomorrow, with decreasing clouds tomorrow night.

On Thursday, it is going to be partly to mostly sunny with a few snow showers in the mountains and in northeastern Montana. Elsewhere, it will be mainly dry on Thursday. Through Thursday evening, up to 8” of snow is possible in Glacier National Park and up to 6” of snow is possible in the Little Belts. Most other mountains ranges will receive <3” of snow. In the lower elevations, little to no snow accumulation is expected in most areas, but in northeastern Montana, up to 2” of snow is possible.

It is also going to be windy tomorrow and Thursday along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and gusts up to 60 mph are possible. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, it is going to be breezy in a lot of areas tomorrow and Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and gusts up to 40 mph are possible. It will be cold again tomorrow in northeastern Montana as highs are going to be in the 20s. Elsewhere, it is going to be cool tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s. It is then going to be warmer for everyone on Thursday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s in northeastern Montana and the 40s and low to mid 50s in central and north-central Montana.

Friday will be a mostly cloudy, dry, and mild day as highs are going to be in the 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations (30s and mid to upper 20s in northeastern Montana). It is also going to be windy on Friday along the Rocky Mountain Front as gusts over 50 mph are possible, and it is going to be breezy on Friday east of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible.

There will be a few scattered snow and rain showers around Friday night and Saturday morning, generally in the mountains and in northeastern Montana, as another disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be partly to mostly sunny on Saturday. On Sunday, it is going to be mostly cloudy and dry.

Along the Rocky Mountain Front, it will be gusty this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, it will be breezy in some areas this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. It is also going to be mild this weekend as highs are going to be in the 40s and 50s in most locations (30s and low to mid 40s in northeastern Montana).

Next Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy and mostly dry, just a slight chance of rain/snow showers, as an upper-level ridge remains in control of our weather. It is also going to continue to be mild and breezy on these two days as highs are going to be in the 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.