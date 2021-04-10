Cold Air, Snow, and More Wind on the Way

It's already been a very windy day across the state with many areas gusting between 40-50 MPH. Winds will continue to be a nuisance as we head into Sunday and the work week. At this time the only high wind highlights are for the Fort Peck Lake area in the form of a Lake Wind Advisory. Waters will be choppy with gusts up to 40 mph (isolated higher gusts will be possible).

As we head into the overnight hours there is the potential for snow showers across the viewing area. Accumulations will be little to nothing across the plains, but accumulating snow is possible at the higher elevations. As we had into next week, there will be several opportunities across the state for precipitation which is desperately needed as the extreme drought has expanded further into the Eastern part of Montana.

Cold air will also be making a come back with highs only reaching into the 30s on some days. We'll keep a close eye on all of this as the forecast is very complex and things can change very rapidly with these types of Spring systems.