Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Cold and calm conditions once again for your Monday.

Warming up heading into the middle of the week.
items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 7:18 AM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 09:18:36-04

Today

Sunny, with a high near 35. East southeast wind 5 to 14 mph.

Tonight

Increasing clouds, with a low around 11. East wind 5 to 11 mph.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Light southwest wind becoming south southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light south southwest.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. South southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader