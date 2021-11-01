Cold and calm conditions once again for your Monday.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 35. East southeast wind 5 to 14 mph.

Tonight

Increasing clouds, with a low around 11. East wind 5 to 11 mph.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Light southwest wind becoming south southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light south southwest.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. South southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.