Cold and mostly overcast for our Wednesday.

TODAY: Temperatures will be in the lower to upper 20s for our highs today. We will have mostly cloudy skies with scattered snow showers in the area later. The winds will be light around 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: We will become bitter cold tonight with lows in the single digits. The winds will be light around 5 mph out of the Northwest. We can expect overcast conditions and scattered snow showers throughout the night.

TOMORROW: We will have cold temperatures next Thursday with highs in the lower to upper teens. We will also be under mostly overcast skies. There will also be continuous snow in our area throughout the day. Snow amounts of 5-10 inches are likely throughout the lower elevations with higher amounts in the mountains. Winter Storm Watches and Warnings are in place. The wind will be out of the North at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Our high temperatures to wrap up the work week will become bitter cold once again with highs only in the lower to upper teens. We will see snow showers ending early followed by decreasing cloud cover leading to partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. The wind will be light around 5 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Our weekend outlook is a little bit warmer. Although we stay below average, we will see our highs on Saturday and Sunday get into the upper 20s and low 30s. We will also see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area for both days. The wind will also shift to come out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph throughout the weekend.

MONDAY: Another drop in the temperatures is expected as we head towards the start of next week. We will see highs in the single digits and teens. The wind will be light around 5 mph. We will also see overcast skies with snow showers likely throughout the day.

TUESDAY: Our temperatures will remain cold heading into next Tuesday with highs in the teens and 20s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be seen throughout the area. We will see the winds out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.