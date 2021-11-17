Cold and much calmer for your Wednesday.

TODAY: Temperatures will remain much cooler on the back edge of the cold front with highs only topping out in the 30s. We will have mostly sunny and clear conditions. The winds do look to die down and be out of the Southwest at 5-15 mph. We will stay windy, however, in Eastern Montana through the morning hours.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will be cold once again with lows ranging from the mid-teens to the mid 20s. We do look to stay clear of any precipitation but we will be having some increased cloud cover as we head throughout the overnight hours. Winds will be out of the Southwest at around 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Continuing to stay on the colder side but warming slightly as we will get the highs into the low 40s. We will be under mostly cloudy skies and there is a chance for an isolated shower but most area will stay dry. Winds will be out of the Southwest at around 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy to end the work week with a few chances of breaks of sun. Temperatures will turn a little milder on either side of the 50-degree mark. We will have winds at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph out of the Southwest. There will be scattered showers in Western Montana with some upper elevation snow showers in the mountains.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The weekend looks to cool back down a little with high temperatures in the low to mid 40s. We do look to be breezy for both days out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts of 30-40 mph. We also look to be partly to mostly cloudy for a majority of the weekend and there is a chance for some scattered wintry precipitation heading into the end of the weekend.

MONDAY: The sun looks to make a full return as we head into the start of next week. We will have mostly sunny skies and the temperatures look to max out anywhere from the lower to the upper 40s. The winds will mostly be out of the South at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30-35 mph.

TUESDAY: We will have temperatures in the lower to upper 40s. Mostly cloudy conditions can be expected. There will be a chance of some showers and upper elevation snow showers in Western Montana. Winds will be out of the West at 5-15 mph.