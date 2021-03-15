Cold front moves in from Canada today

Good Monday morning!

We've got a few things happening today.

An upper level low will be moving south of the area today from Canada. We aren't expecting rain with this upper level low.

A surface level low will be moving up to Canada from Idaho this morning as a cold front starts to knock on the Treasure State's door.

We'll see this cold front move south through the afternoon allowing for winds to pick up gusting to 30 mph.

As we head into the evening hours there will be a slight chance for an isolated rain/snow shower.

The slight chance for moisture will be with us through the night; however, most of us will stay dry.

Jordan could see maybe a tenth of an inch of rain.

As we head through the work week, expect for nicer and warmer conditions to prevail.