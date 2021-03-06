Menu

Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Cold Front Passage Saturday

Brief Elevation of Fire Weather
Posted at 5:20 PM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 19:20:06-05

A cold front will be moving through the state on Saturday bringing strong winds and the chance for a shower or two after it passes.

Low relative humidity and dry grasses ahead of the front, combined with the strong winds will briefly elevate fire weather concerns across parts of the state (especially Eastern Montana).

Sunday looks pleasant, with temperatures dropping, but still above average.

Our next system will move through Monday into Tuesday. There's the possibility of rain and snow to impact the region, with the heaviest accumulations most likely in the mountains. There's still some uncertainty with this system, but we'll continue to monitor the system as it closes in on the region. Stay tuned throughout the weekend for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Stream Local News Anytime