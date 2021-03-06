Cold Front Passage Saturday

A cold front will be moving through the state on Saturday bringing strong winds and the chance for a shower or two after it passes.

Low relative humidity and dry grasses ahead of the front, combined with the strong winds will briefly elevate fire weather concerns across parts of the state (especially Eastern Montana).

Sunday looks pleasant, with temperatures dropping, but still above average.

Our next system will move through Monday into Tuesday. There's the possibility of rain and snow to impact the region, with the heaviest accumulations most likely in the mountains. There's still some uncertainty with this system, but we'll continue to monitor the system as it closes in on the region. Stay tuned throughout the weekend for updates.