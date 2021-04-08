Cold fronts bring rain, snow and wind Thursday

Good morning everyone!

2 cold fronts are bringing the chance for rain and snow today.

Our first cold front has been moving through the Treasure State all morning long kicking up rain and snow showers.

Our second cold front will enter the Hi-Line around noon from Canada.

This will bring the chance for a few storms along the Hi-Line this afternoon.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler today but will rebound tomorrow into the upper 50s with plenty of sunshine.

The weekend will be cooler with some snow showers possible late Saturday night into Sunday morning.