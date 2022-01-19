Cold once again for your Wednesday.

TODAY: Temperatures will stay colder for one more day with highs topping out in the 20s. We will see decreasing cloud cover throughout the day. The winds will once again be light and variable.

TONIGHT: Cloud cover will make its way back into the area and we will see some scattered snow showers in the Western part of the state mainly in the upper elevations. Lows will be cold once again bottoming out in the single digits and teens. Winds will shift to come from the Southwest and start to pick up throughout the night.

TOMORROW: Windy conditions return for next Thursday with Southwesterly breezes from 20-30 mph with gusts of 50+ mph. Highs will get back into the low to mid 40s. We will have partly to mostly cloudy conditions throughout the area.

FRIDAY: A little bit cooler but still about 5 degrees above average with highs in the mid to upper 30s. The winds will die down at around 5-15 mph but will stay out of the Southwest. We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies across the area and there are chances for scattered rain and snow showers.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We are looking ahead to a fairly mild weekend for this time of year. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s on Saturday and on either side of 40 degrees on Sunday. The winds won’t be too strong but we will remain breezy out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph. We will also see more sunshine throughout the weekend as we look to have partly cloudy skies throughout the area.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy conditions heading into the start of next week. We will also have a chance for scattered rain and snow showers. The temperatures will be close to average with highs in the lower to upper 30s. Winds will be out of the West at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s for our highs by next Tuesday. We will start the day mostly cloudy but will see some decreasing cloud cover into the afternoon. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-15 mph.