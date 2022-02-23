Cold temperatures but lots of sunshine for the middle of the week.

TODAY: Temperatures will remain cold but will be slightly warmer with most of us in the single digits and teens. We will have clearing conditions as we will get some sunshine into the forecast under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light and variable.

TONIGHT: We will have increasing cloud cover throughout the night. Becoming overcast during the late-night hours. We will have temperatures dip below zero once again to the negative single digits. The winds will be light and variable.

TOMORROW: The clouds make a return for Thursday as we will be mostly overcast throughout the day. There will also be some afternoon snow showers around with light accumulations possible. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper teens. Winds will be out of the West at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: More sunshine in the forecast as we will be under mostly clear skies. Temperatures will continue to trend warmer as well with highs in the mid to upper 20s. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 30+ mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Temperatures will be split for the weekend. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s for Western Montana while Eastern Montana will be in the upper 20s to low 30s for both Saturday and Sunday. We will be under partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the viewing area for both days. The winds will be out of the Southwest both days around 15-25 mph with gusts to 40+ mph.

MONDAY: We will continue to trend mild as we head into next week with highs in the mid 40s for most of us. Cooler temperatures in Eastern Montana. Winds will continue to stay blustery out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts of 30+ mph. We will see mostly cloudy conditions to start off the work week.

TUESDAY: Very mild conditions as we head into next Tuesday. High temperatures will be on either side of 50 degrees for many locations. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph. We will be under mostly overcast conditions.