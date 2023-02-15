Cold Tuesday night, then warming back up

It is going to be cold tonight as lows are going to be in the low teens and the single digits above/below zero. We are also going to have mostly to mainly clear skies, dry conditions, and little to no wind tonight.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures as highs are going to be in the 30s and mid to upper 20s. It is also going to be breezy in some areas tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected on Thursday, while partly to mostly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions are expected on Friday. We are also going to have a gusty southwesterly breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are going to be possible at times. The temperatures are also going to be a little bit warmer on these two days than they are going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

There are then going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around this weekend as a couple disturbances pass through our area. Mostly cloudy skies are also expected this weekend. We are also going to continue to have a gusty westerly-southwesterly breeze around this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are going to be possible at times. Also, high temperatures this weekend are going to be near to a little bit above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations.

Snow is then likely on Monday and Tuesday around the Helena area, and there are going to be scattered areas of snow around on Monday and Tuesday in north-central Montana as a couple storm systems impact our area. During these two days, a few inches of snow accumulation is possible in the lower elevations, and several inches of snow accumulation is possible in the higher elevations. We are also going to have overcast skies on these two days.

The temperatures are also going to get colder early next week as highs are going to be in the 30s on Monday and the 20s and low 30s on Tuesday. It is also going to be breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and this is going to be a cold wind as it is going to be coming out of the north.

Also, as a heads up, colder than average temperatures and wetter than average conditions are expected for most of next week. Highs are likely going to be below freezing for most of next week (after Monday), and it is possible a couple days next week may only have highs in the single digits and teens. Subzero low temperatures are also possible later on next week. This cold is also going to be accompanied by periods of snow, especially during the first half of next week.