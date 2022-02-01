Colder with areas of snow to start February

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of central Montana until 8am Wednesday. 1 to 5 inches of new snow accumulation is expected in the lower elevations, and up to 8 inches of new snow accumulation is expected in the higher elevations. Slippery road conditions are also expected.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for northeastern Montana, including northern Phillips County and all of Valley County, from 12am until 12pm Tuesday. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero are possible.

There are going to be areas of light to moderate snow around through early Wednesday morning as a couple cold fronts pass through our area. The bulk of the snow with the first cold front is going to occur this evening and early tonight, while the bulk of the snow with the second cold front is going to occur from late tomorrow morning through midnight tomorrow night.

Between this evening and early Wednesday morning, 1 to 5 inches of new snow accumulation is expected in the lower elevations in central Montana, and up to 8 inches of new snow accumulation is expected in the higher elevations. For locations along the Hi-Line that are east of I-15, less than an inch of new snow accumulation is expected by early Wednesday morning. This snow is also going to create slippery road conditions, so please be careful when driving.

We are going to have diminishing wind from west to east this evening and tonight. It is then going to be a bit breezy tomorrow afternoon/evening and tomorrow night as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. It is also going to be cold tonight and tomorrow as lows tonight are going to be in the single digits and low teens, and highs tomorrow are only going to be in the teens and low 20s. Frigid temperatures are then expected tomorrow night as lows are going to be in the teens and single digits below zero, and wind chills as low as 40 below zero are possible.

On Wednesday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions. It is also going to be cold on Wednesday as highs are only going to be in the single digits and low teens.

Warmer temperatures are then expected for the end of the work week as highs are going to be in the 20s and low 30s on Thursday, and the 30s and low to mid 40s on Friday. It is also going to be breezy on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be windy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on these two days.

We are then going to have a chance to see a few rain and snow showers on Saturday as a weak disturbance passes through our area. Partly cloudy skies and dry conditions are then expected on Sunday and Monday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be mild on these three days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s in the valleys and the 40s and low 50s in the plains. Gusty winds are also expected on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times.