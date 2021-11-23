Colder with some scattered rain and snow showers around on Tuesday

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the lower elevations in western Montana from 5am until 11am on Tuesday. Up to 1 inch of snow accumulation is possible. Patchy freezing rain is also possible.

A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect for the higher elevations in western Montana from 5am Tuesday until 10am on Wednesday. 2 to 7+ inches of snow accumulation is expected, with the higher amounts occurring in the highest elevations.

Finally, A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front from 10am Tuesday until 10am Wednesday. 2 to 5+ inches of snow accumulation is expected. Gusty winds are also going to cause there to be areas of blowing snow.

We are going to have mostly clear skies and dry conditions tonight as high pressure is going to continue to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be chilly and a bit breezy tonight as lows are going to be in the 20s and 30s and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered rain and snow showers around, generally during the afternoon and evening, in the plans, and there are going to be scattered snow showers around throughout the day along the Continental Divide as a cold front begins to approach our area. Snow showers are then likely tomorrow night, especially in north-central Montana, as this cold front passes through our area. On Wednesday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies with a chance of AM snow showers, generally in locations east of I-15, as this cold front leaves our area.

In the mountains, 2 to 5+ inches of snow accumulation is expected. In the plains, a coating to 3 inches of snow accumulation is expected in locations that do see some snow. This snow is also going to cause the roads to be slick tomorrow night and Wednesday morning, so please be careful if you are going to be traveling at all.

The temperatures are also going to cool down a lot over the next two days as highs tomorrow are going to be in the 40s in most locations, and highs on Wednesday are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s in most locations. The wind is also not going to be a huge issue over the next two days, although it is still going to be breezy at times, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Strong winds are then expected on Thursday (Thanksgiving) and Friday in north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 40 mph, and wind gusts up to 50+ mph are going to be possible at times. The temperatures are also going to warm up a lot over these two days as highs on Thanksgiving are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s, and highs on Friday are going to be in the mid to upper 50s. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain and snow showers on both of these days.

The wind will weaken some this weekend, but it sill continue to be breezy/windy as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 40+ mph are going to be possible at times. It is also going to be mild this weekend as highs are going to be in the 50s and low 60s. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions this weekend.