Colder with some snow showers on Thanksgiving

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for portions of Montana until 6am/9am Friday. Up to 3 inches of snow accumulation is possible in the lower elevations and up to 6 inches of snow accumulation is possible in the mountains. Winds are also going to be gusting as high as 40 mph in some locations.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for some of the mountains in south-central Montana until 6am Friday. 6 to 14 inches of snow accumulation is expected. Winds are also going to be gusting as high as 35 mph.

There are going to be scattered snow showers around this evening and tonight as a cold front passes through our area. A few rain showers are also possible initially. We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies tonight. There are then going to be scattered snow showers around tomorrow, generally around the Helena area, along the Rocky Mountain Front, and out through the Great Falls and Lewistown areas. Elsewhere, it will be mostly dry tomorrow. We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies tomorrow in central Montana and along the Rocky Mountain Front. Along the Hi-Line and into northeastern Montana, we are going to have decreasing clouds tomorrow.

Not much snow accumulation is expected with this storm system. In the lower elevations, up to 3 inches of snow accumulation is possible, but most locations will receive little (a coating) to no snow accumulation. In the mountains, up to 6 inches of snow accumulation is possible, and this means that travel over the mountain passes will be slick, so please be careful if you are going to be traveling over the passes on the Thanksgiving holiday.

It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the 20s in most locations. It is then going to be a lot colder tomorrow than it has been here of late as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s. There is also going to be a breeze around tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front and around the Helena area as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

On Black Friday, we are going to have decreasing clouds with just a few isolated snow showers around during the morning in the mountains. It is also going to be cold again on Friday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s.

We are then going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies this weekend with a few isolated snow showers around as a weak disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be a little bit warmer this weekend than it is going to be tomorrow and Friday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations. There is also going to be a breeze around in some areas this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions on Monday, and partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. We are also going to have seasonably cool temperatures on these three days as highs are going to be in the 40s in most locations. Breezy conditions are also expected on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and there is going to be a bit of a breeze around on Tuesday and Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.