Coldest day of the year thus far.

TODAY: Coldest day of the week as we head into Friday with many of us only with highs in the single digits and teens. We will be mostly cloudy to start the day but will have decreasing cloud cover as we head into the late morning hours. There is a chance for morning snow showers but they will end early. Winds look to be light and variable.

TONIGHT: Bitter cold temperatures once again tonight with lows in the single digits and in the negative single digits. We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies across the area. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We can expect overcast conditions for the beginning of the weekend and still mostly cloudy skies as we head towards the end of the weekend. There will be opportunities for scattered rain and snow showers on Saturday and then moderate snow accumulations for Sunday night. The temperatures will make a rebound with highs in the mid to upper 30s for both days. We will pick up the breeze heading into the day Saturday out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Winds of the lighter variety are expected for Sunday.

MONDAY: Cold to start off next week with highs only looking to get into the teens and 20s. We look to have mostly cloudy skies throughout the area and there will be morning snow showers. Winds will be lighter around 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: It will be mostly cloudy as we head into next Tuesday with another chance for snow accumulations. Temperatures will be warmer in the low to mid 30s. Winds look to be light out of the Northeast around 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with some decreasing cloud cover into the afternoon for the middle of next week. The temperatures stay milder with highs in the low to mid 30s. The winds will also pick up out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

THURSDAY: High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. There will be partly to mostly cloudy across our area and there is a chance for scattered snow showers. Winds will be breezy out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.