Coldest week of this fall so far

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake until 8am Wednesday.

We are going to have partly cloudy skies tonight with some isolated snow and rain showers around, generally in the mountains and along the Hi-Line. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper teens and low to mid 20s in most locations. There is also going to be a breeze around tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front and in eastern portions of north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

On Wednesday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a few snow showers around, generally during the afternoon/evening and generally in the mountains. It is also going to be chilly again as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s.

There are then going to be scattered areas of snow around on Thursday, generally during the afternoon/evening, in north-central Montana, and a mixture of rain and snow is likely Thursday afternoon/evening around Helena as a disturbance begins to pass through our area. Periods of light to moderate snow are then expected from Friday through Saturday night in north-central Montana and a mixture of rain and snow is likely from Friday through Saturday night around Helena as a couple disturbances pass through our area. It is still too far out to talk about exact snow amounts, but a few to several inches of snow accumulation is possible in the lower elevations in north-central Montana over these few days, while the mountains will possibly pick up over a foot of snow accumulation from Thursday through Sunday morning. We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies from Thursday through Saturday.

It is also going to be cold in north-central Montana on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s. Around Helena, it is going to be cool on these three days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s. There is also going to be a little breeze around on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

On Sunday, we are going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies with some isolated snow showers around as Saturday’s disturbance leaves our area. It is also going to be cold on Sunday as highs are going to range from the mid teens to the low 30s, and lows Sunday night will be in the single digits in a lot of locations.

We are then going to have mostly cloudy skies on Monday with snow beginning to develop in central Montana later in the day as the next disturbance begins to approach our area. It is also going to be cold again on Monday as highs are going to range from the upper teens to the low 30s.