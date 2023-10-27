Coming soon: Sunshine and somewhat warmer temperatures

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for southeastern Montana until 12am/6am Friday. Up to 5 inches of new snow accumulation is possible.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for northeastern Montana and portions of western Montana until 12am/6am/12pm Friday. Up to 3 inches of new snow accumulation is possible.

Most of the snow accumulation is now done with, but roads are going to continue to be icy and/or snow-covered for the next couple of days, so please use extreme caution when driving and give yourself some extra time to get to where you need to go.

Tonight, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with some patchy areas of fog around. Snow will gradually end in eastern Montana during the first half of the night. In central and western Montana, there is going to be some scattered light snow around tonight, especially after midnight. New snow accumulation of a coating to a couple inches is possible in locations that do see some snow overnight. It is also going to be cold tonight as lows are going to be in the single digits and low teens in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies, with some decrease in the cloud cover during the second half of the day. There is also going to be scattered light snow around tomorrow, generally in central and southern Montana, and light snow accumulations are possible. It is also going to be cold again tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper teens and low to mid 20s.

We are then going to have decreasing clouds and mostly dry conditions tomorrow night. This is also going to be the coldest night that we have had since earlier this year as lows are going to be in the single digits above and below zero.

Nicer weather is then expected this weekend as high pressure begins to build back into our area. Yes, it is still going to be cold, but it is going to be warmer than it has been as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s. We are also going to have mostly sunny skies this weekend with just a few snow showers around, generally from Saturday evening through Sunday morning. It is also going to be a bit breezy in some areas this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Monday and Tuesday as high pressure is going to continue to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be chilly on these two days as highs are going to range from the mid 20s to the mid 40s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Wednesday and Thursday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. It is also going to be chilly and a bit breezy on these two days as highs are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.