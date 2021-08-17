Rain likely as a strong cold front makes its way through Montana

HERE’S A LOOK AT THE FORECAST FOR THE NEXT 7 DAYS:

TODAY: We will have increasing cloud cover throughout the day. Temperatures will feature a wide range of highs with western Montana in the 50’s and Eastern Montana in the 90’s. Things could change based on when the cold front moves through the area. Rain will begin to move in by the evening and we will see amounts ranging anywhere from a half inch to inch of precipitation. Windy conditions are expected anywhere from 10-30 mph sustained with gusts to 45 mph. Winds could occasionally gust higher when the front moves through.

TONIGHT: Continued rainfall is expected as we head into the overnight hours as we will be under overcast conditions. Temperatures will continue to drop and will bottom out on either side of 50 degrees. We will continue to have a steady wind out of the North from 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Additional rainfall amounts are expected.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will continue to be on the cooler side with highs in the 50’s for most of us. Overcast skies for most of the day. Rain will continue into the day Wednesday with total amounts exceeding an inch in a lot of locations. Winds will be out of the North at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

THURSDAY: Continuing to stay on the cooler side but warmer than Wednesday with temps on either side of 70 degrees. We will be mostly overcast for the duration of the day but we will have the chance of some breaking clouds as we go into the afternoon and evening. Winds will be out of the Northwest anywhere from 5-10 mph. There will be chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms into the evening in Central and Eastern Montana.

FRIDAY: We will have overcast skies to finish off the work week with a chance for rain showers throughout the day. It will be breezy out of the Northwest anywhere from 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The cooler and wetter conditions will persist into the weekend as most daytime highs will be in the 50’s and 60’s. There will be a chance for some rain showers mostly on Saturday and we will have overcast conditions for most of the weekend. Winds look to be light and variable at this time.

MONDAY: We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies for the start of the work week and there will be a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Temperatures will range anywhere from the lower to upper 70’s. It will be breezy out of the West at 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.