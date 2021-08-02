Flash Flood Watch is in effect for some areas

HERE’S A LOOK AT THE FORECAST FOR THE NEXT 7 DAYS:

TODAY: Considerable rainfall moves into the Western parts of our viewing area during the day today. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect with rainfall amounts anywhere from a quarter to a half an inch. Locally heavier amounts possible. Temperatures will be on either side of 90 degrees. Overcast for the duration of the day except for in Eastern Montana. Winds from the Southwest from 5-10 mph. Higher gusts possible with these heavy rain showers.

TONIGHT: A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until midnight tonight. Rain will slow during the overnight hours and we do become clear as the night progresses. We will remain mild with temperatures in the mid 60’s. Winds out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will be right around the 90-degree mark for most of our viewing area. We will be under mostly cloudy skies otherwise. Winds will be steady out of the out of the West at 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the Eastern parts of our viewing area.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine looks to make a comeback for the middle of the work week. High temperatures will range from the low to mid 90’s. Mostly sunny skies with winds out of the Southwest at 10-15 mph. Higher gusts in the afternoon from 25-35 mph.

THURSDAY: Temperatures will be on either side of the 90-degree mark. Winds out of the Southwest at 10-15 mph but could gust to 30 mph. We will increase in cloud cover as we head towards the afternoon and there will be a slight chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

FRIDAY: We do look to cool off in terms of temperature into the mid 80’s. There are some chances for morning showers and thunderstorms. We will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day. Winds will be out of the Southwest from 10-15 mph with gusts anywhere from 20-30 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: For the weekend, temperatures continue to look as if we are heading for a cooling trend. The highs for most of our viewing area look to be anywhere from the upper 70’s to low 80’s for both days. Mostly cloudy to overcast conditions for most of the weekend. Biggest chance for some rain will be Saturday afternoon with pop up afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The main story right now looks to be the winds which will be breezy out of the West for both days anywhere from 25-40 mph.