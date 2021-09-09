Continued heat and smoky conditions for your Thursday.

HERE’S A LOOK AT THE FORECAST FOR THE NEXT 7 DAYS:

TODAY: We will have high temperatures once again right near the 90-degree mark. Winds will be out of the West at 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Our area will be under partly to mostly cloudy skies. There will be continued smoky conditions brought in with the Westerly winds. There will be some chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the overnight hours.

TONIGHT: We will be under mostly clear skies as we head into the overnight hours. We will be cool for our overnight lows as temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. The winds will be steady out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: There will be a little bit of a cool down as temperatures will ease back into the low to mid 80s. There will be partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout our viewing area. There is also a chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms heading into the evening hours. Winds will be out of the West at 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The weekend looks to have us under mostly overcast skies on Saturday and then mostly sunny across our area on Sunday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s for most of the weekend. It will be blustery on Saturday with winds out of the West at 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Calmer on Sunday with a light Westerly breeze at 5-10 mph. There is a continued risk Saturday morning and afternoon for some rainfall.

MONDAY: We will be relatively mild to start off the week. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s. The outlook is for mostly sunny skies across our area. Winds will be out of the West at 5-10 mph. Isolated chances for some showers.

TUESDAY: Temperatures will remain on the mild side in the 70s. We look to be under partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout our viewing area. There are some chances for scattered showers throughout the day. Winds will be out of the West at 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will wind up anywhere from the lower to the upper 70s. We will be under mostly sunny skies. The wind looks to be the biggest factor as we will see sustained Westerly winds from 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.