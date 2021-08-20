Continued rain showers this morning and another batch of precipitation tomorrow.

HERE’S A LOOK AT THE FORECAST FOR THE NEXT 7 DAYS:

TODAY: We will have overcast skies to finish off the work week but we will see some decreasing cloud cover into the afternoon. There will be persistent shower activity to start off the day across much of our viewing area but it will die down heading into the afternoon. The winds will be mostly calm and out of the Northwest at 5-10 mph. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 60’s.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will be fairly cool with lows on either side of 50 degrees. The winds will be out of the Southeast at 5-10 mph. There will be partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the night but we will see increasingly overcast skies as we head towards the morning.

TOMORROW: We will have mostly overcast skies to start off the weekend. There will be some chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Winds won’t be too much of an issue from the East at 5 mph.

SUNDAY: We look to be mostly dry under sunny skies to wrap up the weekend. The winds also look to pick up out of the Southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Temperatures will reach into the upper 70’s.

MONDAY: We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies for the start of the work week and there will be a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Temperatures will range anywhere from the lower to upper 70’s. It will be breezy out of the West at 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

TUESDAY: A drier pattern looks to be taking place as we head into next week as we will be under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will range anywhere from the mid 60’s to mid 70’s. Winds look to be light and variable at around 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: The dry pattern continues into the middle of next week as we will be under mostly sunny skies with a few passing clouds. Temperatures will remain consistent with the previous few days with temperatures peaking in the mid 70’s. The wind will also shift directions but remain light out of the Northeast at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies for the day Thursday with temperatures holding in the low to mid 70’s. Winds will start from the West and then change directions coming out of the East at 5-10 mph.