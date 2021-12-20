Continued snow showers today with temps in the 20s.

TODAY: Cold to start off next week with highs only looking to get into the low to mid 20s. We look to have mostly cloudy skies throughout the area and there will be scattered snow showers throughout the day. Light additional accumulations are likely. Winds will be lighter around 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: We will see the snow clearing out as we head towards the overnight hours. We will also see some breaks in our cloud cover as we head into the later part of the night. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens for our area. We will also pick up the winds out of the Southwest tonight around 20-30 mph in the Southern parts of our area while the Hi-Line remains calm.

TOMORROW: We will have warmer temperatures into Tuesday with highs getting into the low 40s. Colder temperatures near the Hi-Line. We will also have more breaks in the cloud cover with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be breezy out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts of 25-35 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with some decreasing cloud cover into the afternoon for the middle of next week. The temperatures stay milder with highs in the low to mid 40s. The winds will also pick up out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

THURSDAY: High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. There will be mostly cloudy across our area and there is a chance for scattered snow showers. Winds will be breezy out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

FRIDAY: The temperatures will start to plunge as we head into the start of the weekend for Christmas Eve. The highs will be in the teens and 20s. We will also have mostly cloudy conditions with a chance for scattered showers. The winds, however, will die down and be light and variable.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Very frigid temperatures as we head into the weekend. Highs for Christmas Day will be in the single digits while temperatures on Sunday struggle to get above 0 with many highs in the negative single digits. There will be some chances for snow showers on Christmas Day and for Sunday as we will be under mostly cloudy skies. Winds won’t be strong but will shift to be out of the Northeast at around 5-10 mph.