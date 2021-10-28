Continued wind today along the Rocky Mountains.

Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a southwest wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a southwest wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.
Friday Night
A chance of rain before 9pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 9pm and midnight, then a chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. West northwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. North northeast wind 9 to 13 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. East wind 8 to 13 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 17. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 30.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.
Tuesday Night
A slight chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.