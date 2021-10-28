Continued wind today along the Rocky Mountains.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a southwest wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a southwest wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Friday Night

A chance of rain before 9pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 9pm and midnight, then a chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. West northwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. North northeast wind 9 to 13 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. East wind 8 to 13 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 17. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 30.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Tuesday Night

A slight chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.