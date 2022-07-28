Continuing to heat up heading towards the end of the week.

TODAY: We will have temperatures rising back into the upper 80s and low 90s as we head into this afternoon. These hot temperatures will be accompanied by mostly sunny conditions. A chance for a late shower exists in Northwestern Montana. The wind will be light and variable.

TONIGHT: We will see partly cloudy skies throughout the overnight hours as most of us will stay dry. We will have lows in the 50s and low 60s. The wind will be light and variable.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will continue to become hotter tomorrow with most highs ranging from the lower to upper 90s. We will have partly cloudy skies to start with increased cloud cover in the afternoon. There will be a chance for an isolated thunderstorm as we head into the evening, primarily in Western Montana. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: For the weekend, we will continue to stay hot. Temperatures will be in the lower to upper 90s for both Saturday and Sunday. We will have some locations hitting the 100-degree mark. We are also looking to have mostly sunny skies for both days of the weekend, The winds look to be out of the North on Saturday from 5-15 mph and out of the Southwest on Sunday around 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies can be expected to start as we head into the start of next week. We can expect increased clouds with showers and thunderstorms to move in during the afternoon. We will also have temperatures that are hot once again with highs in the lower to upper 90s. Winds will be out of the West at 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: We will be partly to mostly cloudy as we head into the afternoon. There will be a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms as well. Temperatures will remain hot in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Winds will be out of the West at 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: We will have temperatures that are a little bit more mild heading into the middle of next week. Our high temps will range from the lower to upper 80s. We will once again be under partly to mostly cloudy skies with winds that are out of the Southwest around 5-15 mph.