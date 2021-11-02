Continuing to warm up heading into the rest of the week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy conditions for the Western part of our area today with partly cloudy skies in the Eastern part of our area. Most of our area will stay dry but there are some chances for showers and upper elevation snow showers to our West and to our South. Warmer temperatures today with highs in the mid 50s. Winds out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Not quite as cold as the previous couple of nights with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. We will be under mostly clear skies. Winds will be light out of the Southwest at around 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies for the day tomorrow with continued clearing skies as you head farther East. It will be seasonably warm once again with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. We do stay dry across the board tomorrow and winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Looking to be the warmest day of the week with highs winding up in the low to mid 60s. We will start off the day partly cloudy but there will be increasing cloud cover in Western Montana as we head into the afternoon. Shower activity along with some upper elevation snow showers are possible to the West of our area into the afternoon and evening. Winds will once again be out of the Southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

FRIDAY: Temperatures do fall back a little bit into the mid to upper 50s. We will start off the day mostly cloudy but then have some clearing heading into the afternoon. Shower activity and upper elevation snow showers are possible for the first part of the day to the West of our area. The winds will pick up out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Temperatures for the weekend will continue to slide back down into the low 50s. We do look to have plenty of cloud cover heading into the weekend. Mostly cloudy conditions on Saturday and then mostly overcast on Sunday. There is a slight chance at this point for some scattered showers on Sunday. Winds will die down a little from Friday but will remain predominantly out of the Southwest at 10-15 mph with some gusts to 25 mph.

MONDAY: Temperatures will slightly cool down once again with highs in the mid to upper 40s. We will once again be under mostly cloudy to overcast conditions. There is a risk for some scattered showers at this time. Winds will be out of the South at 5-10 mph.